E-Book Reader Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2015 SP, 6", 4GB, WiFi, crni - AKCIJA

Opis artikla

Features:

DisplayAmazon's 6'' Paperwhite display with Carta e-paper technology and built-in light, 300 ppi, optimised font technology, 16-level grey scale
Size169 mm x 117 mm x 9.1 mm
WeightWi-Fi: 205 grams; Wi-Fi: 217 grams
On-Device StorageHolds thousands of books
Cloud StorageFree cloud storage for all Amazon content
Battery LifeA single charge lasts up to six weeks, based on half an hour of reading per day with wireless off and the light setting at 10. Battery life will vary based on light and wireless usage
Charge TimeFully charges in approximately 4 hours from a computer via USB cable
Wi-Fi ConnectivitySupports public and private Wi-Fi networks or hotspots that use the 802.11b, 802.11g or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security using password authentication or Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS)
Content Formats SupportedKindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; HTML, DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP through conversion
DocumentationQuick Start Guide (included in box) [PDF]; Kindle Paperwhite User Guide (pre-installed on device) [PDF]. Additional information in multiple languages available online
Included in the BoxKindle Paperwhite, USB 2.0 charging cable and Quick Start Guide

