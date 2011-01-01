Pomoć pri kupovini
Miš Razer DeathAdder Elite, Ergonomic Gaming,RZ01-02010100-R3G1 16,000 DPI - AKCIJA

THE WORLD'S MOST ADVANCED OPTICAL SENSOR
Equipped with the new eSports-grade optical sensor that has true 16,000 DPI and true tracking at 450 Inches Per Second (IPS), the Razer DeathAdder Elite gives you the absolute advantage of having the fastest sensor in the world. Engineered to redefine the standards of accuracy and speed, this incredible mouse sensor crushes the competition with a Resolution Accuracy of 99.4%, so you can land more killing blows with pinpoint precision.

GAMING-OPTIMIZED RAZER™ MECHANICAL MOUSE SWITCHES
Engineered to give you the unfair advantage in intense gameplay, the Razer DeathAdder Elite comes with all-new Razer™ Mechanical Mouse Switches. Co-designed and produced with the leading global mouse switch supplier, Omron, the new switches are optimized and tweaked for the fastest response times for gaming and for extended durability up to 50 million clicks.

AWARD-WINNING GAMING ERGONOMICS PERFECTED FOR eSPORTS ATHLETES
The Razer DeathAdder Elite features the iconic ergonomics that top eSports athletes swear by and are proven to stay incredibly comfortable even during those long high-octane battles. Together with two rubber side grips, you'll always have complete control of your gameplay.


TECH SPECS:

-True 16,000 DPI optical sensor
-Up to 450 IPS / 50 g acceleration
-Razer Mechanical Mouse switches
-Ergonomic right-handed design with textured rubber side grips
-Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel
-7 independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons
-Razer Chroma™ lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options
-Razer Synapse enabled
-1000 Hz ultrapolling
-On-the-fly sensitivity adjustment
-Gold-plated USB connector
-Seven-foot, lightweight, braided fiber cable
-Approximate size: 127 mm / 5 in (Length) x 70 mm / 2.76" (Width) x 44 mm / 1.73 in (Height)
-Approximate weight: 105 g / 0.23 lbs


