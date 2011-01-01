Mobitel Apple iPhone 7 32 GB, Black - AKCIJA

Opis artikla
Type: Touch Phone
2G Network: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 CDMA 800 / 1900 / 2100
3G Network: HSDPA 850/900/1900/2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO & TD-SCDMA
4G Network: LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 27(800), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Sim-type: Nano-SIM
Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 in)
Weight: 138 g
Displaysize: 4.7 inches; 750 x 1334 pixels
Displaytype: LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Memory int.: 32 GB, 2GB RAM
Card slot: no
Keypad: full touch
Datatransfer: GPRS, EDGE, HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot, NFC
Features: IP67 certified - dust and water resistant, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
CPU: Apple A10 Fusion, Quad-Core
Camera: 12 MP, 4608 x 2592 pixels, phase detection autofocus, quad-LED (dual tone) flash; Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama)
Oper.System: iOS 10
Stand-by: Up to h (3G)
Talk time: Up to 14 h (3G)
Specials: Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
