Mobitel Apple iPhone 8 64 GB, Space Gray - AKCIJA

Opis artikla
Type: Smartphone
2G Network: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Network: LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
Sim-type: Nano-SIM
Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight: 148 g
Displaysize: 4.7 inches (~65.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Displaytype: LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Memory int.: 64GB, 2GB RAM
Card slot: No
Keypad: Multitouch
Datatransfer: GPRS, EDGE, GSM, HSDPA, LTE
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Features: GPS, NFC
CPU: Hexa-core, Apple A11 Bionic
Camera: Pirmary: 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash Secondary: 7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
Oper.System: iOS 11
Stand-by: max. xh
Talk time: max. 14h (3G)
Specials: IP68 certified - dust and water resistant, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, Display Zoom, True-tone display, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Wireless charging, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor
VIDEO