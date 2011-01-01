Pomoć pri kupovini
Mobitel Huawei Mate 10 Lite, 5.9'' IPS LCD 1080x2160, Octa-core 2.36GHz, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Memorija, 4G/LTE, Android 7.1, Crni - BEST BUY

Opis artikla

NETWORK Technology
GSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCH Announced 2017, October
Status Available. Released 2017, November
BODY Dimensions 156.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm (6.15 x 2.96 x 0.30 in)
Weight 164 g (5.78 oz)
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.9 inches, 89.8 cm2 (~76.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
- EMUI 5.1
PLATFORM OS Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659
CPU Octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU Mali-T830 MP2
MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA Primary Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Secondary Dual 13 MP, f/2.0 + 2 MP
SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio No
USB microUSB 2.0
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Browser HTML5
Java No
- MP4/H.264 player
- MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player
- Document editor
- Photo/video editor
BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 3340 mAh battery

