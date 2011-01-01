Pomoć pri kupovini
Brza dostava
Sigurna kupovina
Poslovnice
 
0

Mobitel Xiaomi Mi A1, 5.5'' 1080x1920px, Octa-core 2.0 GHz, 4GB RAM, 64GB Memorija, 4G/LTE, Dual SIM, Android 7.1 + Android One, Crni

  • Dostupnost artikla:  Na skladištu  14,99 kn dostava
    Vrijeme isporuke: Unutar 48h
  • Šifra artikla: INS-0466
  • Kataloški broj: 
  • Plaćanje: Gotovinom pri preuzimanju, internet bankarstvom, karticama jednokratno i na rate
  • Garancija proizvoda: 24
  • Povrat robe: Moguće unutar 15 dana
  • Kupnjom ovog proizvoda ostvarite 11 bodova u programu vjernosti. Saznajte više
Cijena 2.209,47 Kn
Platite na 12 rata bez kamata. Već od 184,12 Kn mjesečno.
Izaberite način plaćanja gotovina, internet bankarstvo ili Amex i uštedite dodatnih 5%
Cijena s popustom: 2.099,00 Kn
Dodaj u košaricu
Dodaj u listu željaLista želje
Obavijesti me o promjeni cijenaInfo
* prikaz okvirne rate najma putem GRENKE financiranja na 24 mjeseca
Samo za pravne osobe, najam od 12 do 60 mjeseci.
Kontaktirajte nas na: 01/5540-168, poslovni@instar-informatika.hr
92,06 Kn/mj

Opis artikla

Isprintaj karticu artikla

NETWORK Technology
GSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCH Announced 2017, September
Status Available. Released 2017, September
BODY Dimensions 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm (6.12 x 2.98 x 0.29 in)
Weight 165 g (5.82 oz)
Build Front glass, aluminum frame & back
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.5 inches, 82.6 cm2 (~70.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
PLATFORM OS Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One
Chipset Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 506
MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 128 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA Primary Dual 12 MP (26mm, f/2.2; 50mm, f/2.6), phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, check quality
Features 1.25 µm/ 1.0 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30fps, 720p@120fps, check quality
Secondary 5 MP, 1080p
SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Infrared port Yes
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Browser HTML5
Java No
- Fast battery charging
- Xvid/MP4/H.265 player
- MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player
- Photo/video editor
- Document viewer
BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 3080 mAh battery

Komentari (0)

Da bi napisali svoje mišljenje o ovom proizvodu potrebno je imati aktivan račun na našim stranicama!
Možete se registrirati kao novi korisnik ili prijaviti kao već postojeći.
Možda će vas zanimati

  • Pristojno i ljubazno osoblje, česte akcije na kojima se ulovi kvalitetne proizvode. Već 3 godine skoro isključivo ovdje kupujem tehniku.
    Matija M.
     

  • Paaa doobro,dobro je sve...ima napajanje grafička rami sve ima.
    Toni D.
     

  • One of the best IT stores in town. If they are out of stock, they'll order it for you. Super helpful bunch of guys, I wanna build a gaming rig now just because I'm so informed.
    Filip F.
     

  • Mogu se naći/naručiti proizvodi kojih nema nigdje drugdje.Brza dostava i stručno osoblje
    Matija H.
     

  • Veliki izbor svega i svacega, povoljne cijene i dobre akcije
    vedran k.
     
Mailing list
Upišite se u našu mailing listu