Mobitel Xiaomi Mi A1, 5.5'' 1080x1920px, Octa-core 2.0 GHz, 4GB RAM, 64GB Memorija, 4G/LTE, Dual SIM, Android 7.1 + Android One, Crni

Opis artikla
NETWORK Technology
GSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCH Announced 2017, September
Status Available. Released 2017, September
BODY Dimensions 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm (6.12 x 2.98 x 0.29 in)
Weight 165 g (5.82 oz)
Build Front glass, aluminum frame & back
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.5 inches, 82.6 cm2 (~70.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
PLATFORM OS Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One
Chipset Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 506
MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 128 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA Primary Dual 12 MP (26mm, f/2.2; 50mm, f/2.6), phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, check quality
Features 1.25 µm/ 1.0 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30fps, 720p@120fps, check quality
Secondary 5 MP, 1080p
SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Infrared port Yes
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Browser HTML5
Java No
- Fast battery charging
- Xvid/MP4/H.265 player
- MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player
- Photo/video editor
- Document viewer
BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 3080 mAh battery
VIDEO