Nintendo Switch konzola, gaming nove generacije, with neon red and neon blue Joy-Con

Opis artikla

Nintendo Switch with Neon Red Joy-Con + Neon Blue Joy-Con ControllersThe versatile Joy-Con offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip. They can also attach to the main console for use in handheld mode, or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games. Each Joy-Con has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller, and each includes an accelerometer and gyroscope motion sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible.Nintendo Switch also contains a number of built-in features that make it more interactive. The left Joy-Con has a Capture Button that players can press to take instant screenshots of gameplay to share with friends on social media. The right Joy-Con includes an NFC touchpoint for interaction with amiibo figures, as well as an IR Motion Camera that can detect the distance, shape and motion of nearby objects in specially designed games. For example, it can tell how far away a player’s hand is, and even if the hand is forming a rock, paper or scissors shape.Both Joy-Con include advanced HD rumble, which can provide compatible games with subtle vibrations that are much more realistic than before. The effect is so detailed that a player could, for example, feel the vibration of individual ice cubes colliding inside a glass when shaking a Joy-Con. With HD rumble you can experience a level of realism not possible through sights and sounds alone.Nintendo Switch makes it easy for players to stay connected. Up to 8 consoles can be connected for local wireless play. By placing the console upright using the built-in kickstand, players can independently use the left and right Joy-Con controllers to experience multiplayer fun anywhere. The console will support online Wi-Fi multiplayer gaming. Nintendo also unveiled a new online subscription service that will begin with a free trial at launch. The service includes a smart-device application available in summer 2017 that will let users invite friends to play online, set play appointments, and chat with one another as the play compatible games. The fully featured paid service will be available in autumn.Nintendo Switch Parental ControlsAs a parent, it's not always easy to keep an eye on your children's time spent with entertainment devices. The Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app is a free smart device app to help you easily monitor what and how your children are playing.Monitor gameplay time - you can set a time limit for how long your child is allowed to play.Monitor what your child is playing - you can see which video games your child has been playing, and for how long.Restrict your child's gaming access based on their age.