Notebook Acer Aspire 5, NX.GT1EX.019, 15.6" FHD, Intel Core i5-8250U up to 3.40GHz, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce MX150 2GB, no ODD, Linux, 2 god - AKCIJA

5.799,00 Kn
Cijena 5.262,11 Kn
Platite na 12 rata bez kamata. Već od 438,51 Kn mjesečno.
Izaberite način plaćanja gotovina, internet bankarstvo ili Amex i uštedite dodatnih 5%
Cijena s popustom: 4.999,00 Kn
Opis artikla

Notebook Acer Aspire 5, NX.GT1EX.019, 15.6" FHD, Intel Core i5-8250U up to 3.40GHz, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce MX150 2GB, no ODD, Linux, jamstvo 2 god. fizička osoba/1 god. pravna osoba


CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 Mobile Processor 8250U
CPU Core Quantity: 4
CPU Core Name: Kaby Lake-R
Internal Clock Rate: 1.6 GHz (up to 3.4 GHz)
L2 Cache Memory: 1 MB
L3 Cache Memory: 6 MB
Max. CPU Bus Clock Rate: 4 GT/sec
CPU Socket Standard: Socket 1356
Memory Technology: DDR4 SDRAM
Memory Form Factor: SODIMM 260-pin
Installed RAM: 8 GB
Maximum Installable RAM: 20 GB
Memory Slot Total Quantity: 1
Storage: Solid State Drive 1x256 GB
Diagonal Length: 15.6"
Display Type: LCD
Display Technology: TFT Active Matrix
Display Color: Color
Maximum Resolution: 1920x1080
Image Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Display Features: LED Backlight Full HD anti-Glare ComfyView
Audio Output Mode: Stereo
Compliant Audio Standards: High Definition Audio
Video Card Installed Quantity: 1
Video Chipset: Nvidia GeForce MX150
Video Memory Type: Video Controller Memory
Installed Video Memory: 2 GB
LAN: Gigabit Ethernet
Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11ac
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0
USB3.0: 1 (USB 3.0 (type A))
USB2.0: 2 (4-pin USB (type A))
LAN: 1 (RJ-45)
HDMI: 1 (HDMI (Type A))
Headset Port: 1 (3.5-mm minijack)
USB3.1 Gen 1: 1 (USB 3.1 (type C))
System Type: Notebook
Package Type: Box
Web Camera: 720p
Built-in Devices: TouchpadSpeakersMicrophoneCard Reader
Included Accessories: Power Adapter
Cable Included: Power Cable
External Color: Black
Platform Compability: PC
Installed Operating System: Linux
Power Device Location: External
Input Voltage: AC 100-240 V
Input Frequency: 50/60 Hz
Maximum Output Power: 65 W
Power Port Quantity: 1
Battery Technology: Lithium Polymer
Battery Average Run Time: 7 hr
Battery Installed Quantity: 1
Battery Cell Quantity: 4
Battery Current Capacity: 3220 mAh
Depth (mm): 263 mm
Height (mm): 21.6 mm
Width (mm): 381.6 mm
Nominal Weight: 2.2 kg
Warranty Products returnable: Yes
Warranty Term (month): 12 month(s)
Warranty validation Criteria: Serial Number
Warranty Term Notes: The warranty period for the battery is 12 months
Entity Code: Sve
Pack Weight Brutto (kg): 2.6 kg
Pack Weight Netto (kg): 2.1 kg
Pieces in pack: 1
Box Weight Brutto (kg): 2.6 kg
Retail Packaging Net Weight Carton: 0.5 kg
Retail Packaging Net Weight Plastic: 0 kg
Packs in Box: 1
