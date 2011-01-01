Pomoć pri kupovini
Notebook Asus Gaming Strix FX503VD-E4023, 15.6" FHD, Intel Core i5-7300HQ up to 3.5GHz, 8GB DDR4, 1TB Hybrid HDD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 4GB, no ODD, Linux, 2 god

Part No 90NR0GN1-M01260
Model Name FX503VD-E4023
LCD Cover Color & Decoration black plastic IMR
Top Case Color & Decoration black plastic IMR
On board processor Intel Core i5-7300HQ Processor 2.5 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.5 GHz)
Operating System Without OS
Display 15.6//250nits//FHD 1920x1080 16:9//Anti-Glare//NTSC:45%//Wide View//60Hz
Chipset Mobile Intel HM175 Express Chipsets
Memory Slot 2x
Memory Max. 32G
Memory Speed DDR4 2400MHz
DIMM Memory DRAM DDR4 8G
Storage SATA 1TB 5400RPM 2.5 Hybrid HDD (FireCuda)
External video display modes HDMI 1.4
Discrete/Share Share
IGPU Intel HD graphics 530
Video Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050
Video memory GDDR5 4GB
Video Camera HD web camera
Wireless(Module) 802.11ac+Bluetooth 4.1 (Dual band) 2*2
LAN 10/100/1000 Mbps
Card Reader Sepc: SD MMC
USB Port 1x USB 2.0
2x USB 3.0
Interface 1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack
1x HDMI
Audio Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
Audio by ICEpower
Weight (Kg) 1.85 KG (Without Battery)
2.20 KG (with 4 cell battery)
Dimension (cm) 38.4(W) x 26.2(D) x 2.41 ~ 2.50 (H) cm
AC Adapter 120W AC Adapter
Output : 19V DC, 6.3A, 120W
Input : 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
Battery 64WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
Replaceable Battery No
Keyboard type Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard
Software ASUS Live Update
ASUS GiftBox
ICEsound
Supplied Accessories Without carry bag


