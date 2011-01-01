Opis artikla
CPU: Intel Core processor i5-7300HQ
2.5GHz - 3.5GHz / 6MB Smart Cache / 4 Cores
Display: 15.6" FHD IPS LED Anti-Glare (1920 x 1080), with integrated HD camera
RAM: 8GB (1x8) 2400MHz DDR4 memory
Hard Disk: M.2 PCIe 256GB Solid State Drive
Video: nVidia GeForce GTX1060 6GB DDR5
Audio: 2 tuned speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro
Network: 10/100/1000Mbps network adapter
WLAN: Intel 8265AC 802.11ac, Dual Band 2.4&5 GHz, 2x2
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2 adapter
I/O ports: 3x USB 3.0(1x with PowerShare), 1x Thunderbolt v3, 1x HDMI, 1x audio, 1x RJ45
I/O slots: Media Card reader, Internal M.2 - PCIe/SATA
Keyboard: Backlit CRO layout, numeric keypad, integrated Touch Pad
Power supply: Li-Ion battery 56Whr, AC adapter
OS: Linux Ubuntu 16.04
Security: Fingerprint Reader
Weight: 2.65 kg
Color: Black