Opis artikla

CPU: Intel Core processor i5-7300HQ2.5GHz - 3.5GHz / 6MB Smart Cache / 4 CoresDisplay: 15.6" FHD IPS LED Anti-Glare (1920 x 1080), with integrated HD cameraRAM: 8GB (1x8) 2400MHz DDR4 memoryHard Disk: M.2 PCIe 256GB Solid State DriveVideo: nVidia GeForce GTX1060 6GB DDR5Audio: 2 tuned speakers with Waves MaxxAudio ProNetwork: 10/100/1000Mbps network adapterWLAN: Intel 8265AC 802.11ac, Dual Band 2.4&5 GHz, 2x2Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2 adapterI/O ports: 3x USB 3.0(1x with PowerShare), 1x Thunderbolt v3, 1x HDMI, 1x audio, 1x RJ45I/O slots: Media Card reader, Internal M.2 - PCIe/SATAKeyboard: Backlit CRO layout, numeric keypad, integrated Touch PadPower supply: Li-Ion battery 56Whr, AC adapterOS: Linux Ubuntu 16.04Security: Fingerprint ReaderWeight: 2.65 kgColor: Black