Pomoć pri kupovini
Brza dostava
Sigurna kupovina
Poslovnice
 
0

Notebook Dell Gaming Inspiron 7577, 15.6" FHD IPS, Intel Core i5-7300HQ up to 3.5GHz, 8GB DDR4, 256GB PCI-e SSD, nVidia GeForce GTX1060 6GB, no ODD, Linux, 3 god - AKCIJA

  • Dostupnost artikla:  Na skladištu  14,99 kn dostava
    Vrijeme isporuke: Unutar 48h
  • Šifra artikla: 272915225-N0491
  • Kataloški broj: 
  • Plaćanje: Gotovinom pri preuzimanju, internet bankarstvom, karticama jednokratno i na rate
  • Garancija proizvoda: 36
  • Povrat robe: Moguće unutar 15 dana
  • Kupnjom ovog proizvoda ostvarite 46 bodova u programu vjernosti. Saznajte više
10.099,00 Kn
Cijena 9.262,11 Kn
Platite na 12 rata bez kamata. Već od 771,84 Kn mjesečno.
Izaberite način plaćanja gotovina, internet bankarstvo ili Amex i uštedite dodatnih 5%
Cijena s popustom: 8.799,00 Kn
Dodaj u košaricu
Dodaj u listu željaLista želje
Obavijesti me o promjeni cijenaInfo
* prikaz okvirne rate najma putem GRENKE financiranja na 24 mjeseca
Samo za pravne osobe, najam od 12 do 60 mjeseci.
Kontaktirajte nas na: 01/5540-168, poslovni@instar-informatika.hr
385,92 Kn/mj

Opis artikla

Isprintaj karticu artikla

CPU: Intel Core processor i5-7300HQ
2.5GHz - 3.5GHz / 6MB Smart Cache / 4 Cores
Display: 15.6" FHD IPS LED Anti-Glare (1920 x 1080), with integrated HD camera
RAM: 8GB (1x8) 2400MHz DDR4 memory
Hard Disk: M.2 PCIe 256GB Solid State Drive
Video: nVidia GeForce GTX1060 6GB DDR5
Audio: 2 tuned speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro
Network: 10/100/1000Mbps network adapter
WLAN: Intel 8265AC 802.11ac, Dual Band 2.4&5 GHz, 2x2
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2 adapter
I/O ports: 3x USB 3.0(1x with PowerShare), 1x Thunderbolt v3, 1x HDMI, 1x audio, 1x RJ45
I/O slots: Media Card reader, Internal M.2 - PCIe/SATA
Keyboard: Backlit CRO layout, numeric keypad, integrated Touch Pad
Power supply: Li-Ion battery 56Whr, AC adapter
OS: Linux Ubuntu 16.04
Security: Fingerprint Reader
Weight: 2.65 kg
Color: Black
Komentari (0)

Da bi napisali svoje mišljenje o ovom proizvodu potrebno je imati aktivan račun na našim stranicama!
Možete se registrirati kao novi korisnik ili prijaviti kao već postojeći.
Možda će vas zanimati

  • Pristojno i ljubazno osoblje, česte akcije na kojima se ulovi kvalitetne proizvode. Već 3 godine skoro isključivo ovdje kupujem tehniku.
    Matija M.
     

  • Nema bolje informatičke trgovine u Hrvatskoj, preporuka
    Alen M.
     

  • Paaa doobro,dobro je sve...ima napajanje grafička rami sve ima.
    Toni D.
     

  • Mogu se naći/naručiti proizvodi kojih nema nigdje drugdje.Brza dostava i stručno osoblje
    Matija H.
     

  • Veliki izbor svega i svacega, povoljne cijene i dobre akcije
    vedran k.
     
Mailing list
Upišite se u našu mailing listu